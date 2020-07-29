Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Return to Production With Big Changes

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy were two of the hundreds of shows affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

While they had a decent inventory of episodes in the can, they could not produce new episodes for months due to the stay at home orders in response to COVID-19.

Now, both shows have run out of fresh episodes, and fans are understandably eager to get more from their favorite game shows.

Thankfully, production restarts are on the horizon for both gameshows, according to Deadline.

They will be back in production within the next two weeks, but there will be some changes to make sure everyone in front of the camera and behind the scenes can make new episodes of the shows safely.

The outlet notes that the wheel itself on Wheel of Fortune has been redesigned with the aim of allowing for more social distancing.

While we won't know how big the change is until we lay eyes on a new episode, it is a great move if the series wants to keep a steady inventory of episodes.

The network has not confirmed whether Pat Sajak will be back as the host after Vanna White stepped in for him, but time will tell.

Jeopardy's stage has been given a redesign that will allow for more space between the podiums of the three contestants, as well as between the contestants and host Alex Trebek.

What's more, five episodes will be filmed a day for two days of the week, meaning that the series should be able to return relatively quickly.

It will all come down to how quickly the episodes can be edited, but we're going to assume it won't take that long.

Heck, the CBS soaps are returning to the air literally weeks after re-entering production.

Still, it's good to know that both shows will be taking measures to maintain safety.

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has been open about his ongoing health issues in recent years, so it's good to know the show will be able to go on in a safe manner.

Both shows are set to continue until at least the 2022-23 season, so there's a lot more Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy on the way.

Many TV shows are eyeing production restarts, with CBS reality juggernaut Big Brother set to return August 5.

It will be keeping the cast and crew in bubbles to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.