Yellowstone Boss Hints at End Date, And It's Sooner Than You Think

Yellowstone continues to be the roaring success story of the summer, and while the series has been renewed for a fourth season, fans are wondering how long the Kevin Costner-led drama could continue.

Now, series co-creator Taylor Sheridan has opened up about the future of the series, and it sounds like he has an idea in mind of when the popular series will wrap.

"Well, I know how it ends," Sheridan said in a new interview with Deadline, adding:

"I know how the series ends, and you have to move in a straight line toward that end. You can’t walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate."

Many TV shows end much later than they should, so it's nice knowing that there's a glimmer of hope that Yellowstone will end when the time is right.

"So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion," Sheridan adds.

"Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could."

"I don’t see this as a procedural show. So, it’s not something that we could extend indefinitely. I don’t think anyone would want to do that; you’d cheapen the product."

"I haven’t had that conversation with the network or the studio yet. I’m sure it’s coming, but I would think that you would want this to end on an upswing as opposed to a plateau or a descent."

It's hard to imagine Paramount wanting to part ways with the series, especially given that Yellowstone Season 3 is drawing record ratings this summer.

But Sheridan seems adamant about ending the series when the time is right, and that's a good thing.

If you watch Yellowstone online, you know the show is brimming with storyline potential, so it's possible that it could continue for years to come, possibly in the form of a spinoff.

Those are all the rage these days!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.