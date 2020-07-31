Yellowstone: Kevin Costner Reacts to Beth and Jamie Bombshell

Yellowstone remains one of the best shows on TV in its third season.

The series has consistently improved ever since Yellowstone Season 1 Episode 1, avoiding the dreaded sophomore slump, and continuing to thrill audiences on a weekly basis this summer.

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 6 was a dramatic affair, with John Dutton learning the truth about his daughter Beth's hatred for his son Jamie.

Kevin Costner, who plays John on the hit Paramount drama, has opened up about John learning the truth.

the Duttons always seem to be locking horns over something, but John learning the truth will send things in a new direction.

"You know, he doesn’t know about it at the point that the audience knows about it," Costner dished on Behind the Story.

"The audience has been watching right along with me," he added.

Yellowstone has been heavy on the drama since the series hit the air in 2018, and it's showing no signs of slowing down.

The issue between Beth and Jamie goes back when a young Beth turned to Jamie to help her get an abortion.

But Jamie failed to mention that Indian Health Services forced abortion patients to get sterilized, meaning that Beth's ability to have children was taken from her.

While John confronted his son, he managed to do so without it resulting in a violent fight.

"Maybe that hurts more," said Costner.

"Maybe Jamie would appreciate a beating where he could really be angry, rather than just be confronted with what he did and the consequences of it."

Yellowstone Season 3 has four more episodes, and if the recently released midseason trailer is any indication, blood will be shed.

A dead body is thrown from a cliff, among other things.

The series really knows how to satisfy its audience, and we have faith that the series will be able to stick the landing in these final episodes.

Lots of storylines are at play, and we can't wait to see how it all shakes out.

We have Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 7 coming up on Sunday.

"Jamie has a major revelation; Beth makes plans for her future; Jimmy meets a rodeo legend; Rip's patience is tested," reads the logline.

