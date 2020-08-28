Amber Riley Performs Naya Rivera Tribute on Jimmy Kimmel Live: Watch the Full Video

More than a month after Naya Rivera passed away, her Glee co-star and friend Amber Riley has paid tribute with a beautiful song.

Riley appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, and sang a song called "A Moment."

Ahead of the performance, guest host Lil Rel Howery thanked the show for allowing time to take a moment to honor Rivera, who lost her life last month in a drowning accident.

"Not too long ago we both lost a really amazing friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever. I really want to thank the show for really letting us do this. She's here to perform a tribute to our good friend Naya Rivera," he said.

Riley's performance included lyrics such as "Everybody thinks I'm okay but don't nobody know the way I'm really feeling" and "I faced every kind of pain ... God knows I'm tired."

The performance also included a montage of images of Rivera and Rivera with her son Josey onscreen behind Riley as she sang.

Riley turned and looked at a smiling image of Rivera onscreen at the end of the beautiful performance.

Rivera's body was recovered on July 8 at Lake Piru, were she had rented a pontoon boat just a few days earlier with her son Josey.

Josey was found on the boat hours after Rivera rented the boat, but the actress was nowhere to be found.

A search got underway before her body was recovered.

Riley was one of the Glee co-stars who paid tribute to Rivera following her passing, saying she was "my favorite duet partner."

"I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything."

Riley later took to social media to share a longer message about her relationship with Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on the FOX dramedy.

"I’m so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared. Her brain was brilliant. She was smart and as quick as a whip. Always had me in stitches, we would be in tears laughing so hard at one another," Riley wrote.

""There was never competition, or shade, or intimidation with us. Just pure adoration and mutual respect. You deserved better."

"You were so much more than just this show. Your talent outshined us all so many times! ... I’ve cried until my tear ducts have dried out, now it’s time to celebrate the fact that us mere humans got to experience walking through life with an earth angel."

"Rest well. I pray you found the peace we all are searching for."

Watch the full video below.

Remember you can watch Glee online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.