Big Brother Fans Blast Unfair Competition That Put Female Players At Major Disadvantage

After months of teases, Big Brother: All-Stars hit the air Wednesday night.

Big Brother Season 22 Episode 1 played out completely live -- a first for a season premiere.

Shortly after the episode aired, however, fans were quick to point out something that irked them.

Julie Chen introduced the houseguests by gender, and in groups of four.

Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, David Alexander, Daniele Donato, Keesha Smith, Enzo Palumbo, Ian Terry, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Da’Vonne Rogers, Christmas Abbott, Bayleigh Dayton, Tyler Crispen, Kevin Campbell, Nicole Anthony, and Memphis Garrett were named the returning players.

Upon each group of four entering the game, they had to complete a maze with a ball on a board after identifying the area of the house a question relates to.

There could only be two winners in each group, so the maximum allowed was four women and four men.

When it came down to it, the men seemingly had it easy, with their answers being near to the start of the board, while the women had to duke it out for longer to get to the other side.

In the end, two women and four men made it into the HOH competition and Big Brother 16 runner-up Cody secured the first big win of the season.

Fans took to social media as the events played out to voice their frustration.

“What’s with making the girls rooms the farthest on the board and the men’s the closest? Looked rigged towards the guys,” one commenter wrote on a CBS Instagram post confirming who was back for the new season.

“The women’s target on the balance ball maze was at the end – yet the men didn’t have to move the ball past the middle? That explains why there were only two women able to compete in the HOH. They had to do more work in the four minutes. Ugh!!” one viewer vented on Twitter.

Cody, who did win HOH, got another big advantage, it seems. The final heat of the competition kicked off with Memphis losing.

Parts of the competition were still shaking by the time Cody arrived for his go, meaning that he secured a win.

This aspect could be attributed to the series going live for its premiere. Typically, there could be a delay between contestants taking part.

However, it does not explain why the women got the short end of the stick when it came to the first competition.

The episode also had technical difficulties, with the Have Not room not opening for the contestants. They were supposed to crawl through a hatch, but it was locked.

