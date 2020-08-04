Bold and the Beautiful: Courtney Hope Confirms 'Abrupt' Exit as Sally Spectra

The Bold and the Beautiful may be back in production after a COVID-19 shutdown, but the series is saying goodbye to a beloved cast member.

"An abrupt ending to a monumental journey," said Courtney Hope on Instagram, confirming her exit as Sally Spectra.

"The last three years have been amazing, and though I do not know what the future holds this chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end."

"I love my @boldandbeautifulcbs cast and crew and will miss everyone dearly, but await the day we may all play again."

"Some things are out of our control, and I thank the fans for your support through it all!"

She continued, "Until then, I revel in new beginnings and everything the future has in store. 🙌🏼✨ Love you all, Sally spectra out."

Hope first appeared on the show back in January, 2017 as the grandniece of the OG Sally Spectra, played by the late Darlene Conley.

Sally wanted to resurrect her family legacy, but it didn't work out the way she wanted.

In her latest scheme, she attempted to trap the man of her dreams, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), by faking a fatal illness.

Monday's episode found Wyatt asking Sally to leave town after finding out the truth about her supposed illness.

Hope's final episode has not been scheduled but it will likely be in the coming weeks given that production is not far behind the transmission dates of the episodes.

Production got underway after the COVID-19 shutdown earlier this summer, and fresh episodes returned Monday, July 20.

Fans were less than thrilled about the news and took to social media with their thoughts on it.

"Bold totally missed out on a Tally 2.0 pairing to ruin Thomas for HOpe AND to ruin Sally for FLATT, said one fan, adding:

Flo ain’t it! PERIOD. Courtney Hope deserved so much better. But she will do bigger/better things, I’m convinced of it. A real bad business decision tho Brad."

"Heartbroken," added another.

What are your thoughts on this decision?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.