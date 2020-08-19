Cole Sprouse Addresses Split from Lili Reinhart in Rare Statement

Cole Sprouse has issued a rare public statement addressing his split with Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.

The actor shared a photo of his ex on Wednesday via Instagram and chatted about their split.

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March," he wrote.

"What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love."

"I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward," he continued.

"All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."

"Also her movie comes out soon!" he said of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video movie Chemical Hearts, which releases on the streamer on August 21.

"I'm sure she's just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys."

Sprouse's Instagram post comes a day after Reinhart opened up about her battle with depression in interview with Refinery 29.

The 23 year old reflected on how the coronavirus pandemic "has been the first time in four years where I've been able to like, stop and process the immense life changes that I've gone through."

"The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, 'Your body's going through withdrawal from love,'" she said.

"You're used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you're with."

"In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, 'Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour,' just so I can feel that fix again."

Reinhart later clarified that her comments were not referencing her split from Sprouse.

"Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a 'breakup,' " she wrote on Twitter.

"They are about the depression I've felt over these last few months. Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait."

"I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup," she added. "That's incredibly private. I was addressing my depression."

Both actors are attached to Riverdale Season 5, which is slated to air in January on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.