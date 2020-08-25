Joe Exotic Scripted Series Starring Kate McKinnon Gets Cross-Platform Series Order By NBCU’s NBC, Peacock & USA

Another scripted series based on Joe Exotic is becoming a reality.

NBCUniversal has placed a series order for a limited series starring and executive produced by Kate McKinnon.

The series is set to air on not one, not two, but three destinations.

They are NBC, USA Network, and NBC Universal's streaming service, Peacock.

It's certainly a different way of rolling the series out, but it could be the shape of things to come for different outlets that fall under one media conglomerate.

The series will center around Carole Baskin, Exotic, and the tigers they famously tussled over.

The insanity begins when Baskin learns that her sworn nemesis is breeding and using his menagerie for profit.

“She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry,” per the official logline.

“But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.”

McKinnon of Saturday Night Live fame is attached to play Baskin.

The project is based on Wondery's Joe Exotic podcast, which was released in March.

Etan Frankel (Sorry for Your Loss) is attached to write the script.

The role of Joe Exotic has not yet been cast, but a wealth of big-name celebrities have previously said they would like to play him.

This is actually one of two scripted projects in the works, with Nicolas Cage being announced to play the man made famous by the Netflix series in a Lifetime project.

"It will explore how Joe became Joe Exotic and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation," according to THR.

American Vandal showrunner Dan Lagana is on board as writer and showrunner and executive produce with Paul Young of Make Good Content, Imagine's Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey, Cage (via his Saturn Films), as well as Scott Brown and Megan Creydt of Texas Monthly.

According to recent reports, a second season of Tiger King is also in the works.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.