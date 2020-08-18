Lili Reinhart Breaks Silence on Split from Cole Sprouse: 'I Felt Like I Was Dying'

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are no longer in a relationship.

Months after the Riverdale co-stars called it quits, Reinhart is opening up about healing after the end of a relationship in an interview with Refinery 29.

While she does not name names, it's clear the piece is about Sprouse.

The actress talked about the healing process after the end of the serious relationship, noting that she felt empty initially, but that she made herself "face my own pain head-on" as opposed to turning to unhealthy habits.

The split was like a “black tunnel [that] was never going to end. I couldn't see the light," according to the Betty Cooper actress.

"I was like, I feel like I'm dying. It was f*cking rough, and there's no other way through it than just through it."

"I've seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there."

"I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my shit. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

"The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life," she explained.

"And my therapist [told] me, ‘Your body's going through withdrawal from love. You're used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you're with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me."

"Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again."

While Reinhart is still healing from the breakdown of the relationship, she is focused on her upcoming poetry book, Swimming Lessons.

What she does say about the content of the book is that fans should not take it as intel on her relationship.

“I felt the need to write that because I was scared—and I am scared—that people are going to try and create their own idea of what my love life looked or looks like,” she said.

“I'm not saying, My boyfriend fucked another woman. I'm saying, I felt betrayed.”

