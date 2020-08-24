Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Series In Development at The CW

The CW is gearing up to add something new to its lineup.

A live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls is officially in development on the young-skewing network.

Deadline first reported the news.

Diablo Cody and Arrowverse boss Greg Berlanti are attached as executive producers.

“The Powerpuff Girls used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes," reads the logline.

"Now they’re disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?”

The Powerpuff Girls was a popular animated series about three young sisters — Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup — who used their chemically engineered powers to protect the City of Townsville from an eclectic stable of supervillains.

Created by Craig McCracken, it originally aired on Cartoon Network from 1998 to 2005.

It was rebooted in 2016, with new episodes airing through 2019. It even had a theatrical release in 2002, and the franchise has been popular since its inception.

Cody and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) will pen the script. They will also executive-produce, alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden.

The potential series joins The Lost Boys and Maverick, which were both rolled to next season by The CW.

"When a mother and her Gen Z sons move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old," reads the logline for The Lost Boys.

"Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle."

"In a present-day America that finds itself under authoritarian rule, the president’s daughter – raised to believe her father is moral and benevolent – has her worldview rocked on her first day at Georgetown," reads the logline for Maverick.

"Challenged by her fellow students, and under the watchful eye of Secret Service agents, she’ll have to decide if her loyalties lie with her family or with a growing resistance as she navigates her freshman year."

What are your thoughts on this series being rebooted?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.