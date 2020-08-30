Lovecraft Country Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Holy Ghost

Finally, we got a peek inside of Leti Lewis.

Leti attempted to do something good for the community on Lovecraft Country Season 1 Episode 3.

Too bad the whites in the community didn't think much of her boardinghouse plan.

Hmm. Racist whites didn't want "undesirables" in their neighborhood in 1955. The more things change, as they say.

It was helpful shining the spotlight on Leti, who is undeniably the most complex character on the series. The trouble has been that her past has remained shadowy.

According to siblings, Ruby and Marvin, Leti is an irresponsible screwup. She's got some kind of police record, possibly a result of her involvement with civil-rights groups. Maybe she's still trying to find herself.

Sadly, even shining a spotlight onto Leti didn't reveal much about her history.

But it did show a metamorphosis in her, as she became a leader, determined to help "her people."

After all that she had been through in the first three episodes, how could she help but be changed?

First, she had to deal with vampire-like monsters on Lovecraft Country Season 1 Episode 1. Then came white-supremacist wizards on Lovecraft Country Season 1 Episode 2.

That was plenty for any girl from the South Side to process.

To top that off, Leti was killed then resurrected by Samuel Braithwaite.

After George's death, Tic and Montrose had been helping out Hippolyta and Diana to keep their minds occupied.

But Leti's thoughts were just in a whirl trying to understand all that she had been through.

I mean, how could she be lost in thought during such an energetic church service?

So what became her positive step forward? Buying a broken-down haunted house on the white side of town.

Well, that was certainly a bold statement, one she must have known would create pushback. And she couldn't expect any support from the white police in that neighborhood.

Leti and her boarders tried to ignore the provocations from the whites trying to drive them out, practicing their own version of non-violent resistance.

But the local racists went too far on the night of Leti's housewarming party, firing up that cross on her lawn.

That fire we've seen inside Leti came out once again, as she took that bat to those obnoxiously honking cars out front.

Of course, that brought the police, who took in Leti.

But knowledge is power, and Leti got knowledge she didn't have about her house from a racist captain.

She had to know there was something weird happening in that old Victorian long before that.

Still, her rough arrest prompted her to finally do her homework about the abode in which she was living.

And from that sprung the gore, after she and Tic brought in a witch doctor to get rid of the spirits that haunted the house.

Lovecraft Country delivers gore in abundance. But it will be hard to beat that beheading by elevator during the rest of the season.

The message came through in the end, as Leti and the abused black spirit banded together to dispatch their white tormentors.

So Leti got her happy ending and a new sense of purpose.

Now, what about Tic?

First off, I was disappointed that George was, indeed, deceased. But apparently, despite all the magic, dead means dead on this series.

Tic and Montrose cooked up a perfect believable explanation for George's death. Shot by a racist sheriff rings true.

They could have sold it better, however, making Hippolyta suspicious.

Tic, while being helpful, was antsy around her. Montrose spent too much time drunk, trying to drown memories of Ardham.

Hippolyta isn't done investigating. And it may be Leti who accidentally slips up.

And based on Diana's Ouija board session, maybe George isn't as gone as it seems.

The moment we've been waiting for finally happened when Tic and Leti got together. It was somehow appropriate that their restroom rendezvous happened between crises.

What happens next romanticly is still to be determined, however, as Tic appeared to be heading back to Florida.

But they remained friends, first and foremost.

When she needed someone to talk to about what she's learned about the house, who wouldn't think she's crazy, she called Tic.

That also gave them a much-needed opportunity to discuss, somewhat, what they had gone through in Ardham. They had been trying to forget for too long.

And when Leti needed someone to go monster hunting with her, Tic was a natural choice.

But Tic was keeping a secret. He'd determined that Leti's "inheritance" hadn't come from her no-good mother but from Christina Braithwaite.

It was heartening to see that the Order of the Ancient Dawn and the Sons of Adam aren't done with Tic yet.

So the last owner of Leti's house was a disciple of the man who stole pages from the Book of Names, which provides spells to order members.

Maybe Leti should start looking through cubbyholes in that old house, to see what she can find. Probably that's what Christina was hoping would happen.

Tic appeared to be leaving. But maybe he should take his half-sister up on her offer and learn about his family.

Tic has power inside of him. He ought to learn how to channel it, to protect himself and his family and friends.

To make sense of Tic's situation, watch Lovecraft Country online.

Were you glad to learn more about Leti?

Is Hippolyta catching on to the lie?

What's Christina up to?

Comment below.

Holy Ghost Review Editor Rating: 4.6 / 5.0 4.6 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.6 / 5.0

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.