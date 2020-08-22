Lucifer Season 5 Episode 5 Review: Detective Amenadiel

Poor Chloe is going through it.

In Lucifer Season 5 Episode 5, she is really struggling with the news that she was a gift from God to Lucifer, and has apparently been avoiding him.

Lucifer, though, will not go unanswered.

Lucifer: Thank you for finally agreeing to meet with me, Detective.

Chloe: Well, after 57 phone calls, twice as many texts, the billboard off Sunset, oh and the ill-conceived stripper-gram.

He took her to the same spot where he burned his wings, offering her a chance to burn a gift box. The hope was that it would bring her the same catharsis he received when he felt manipulated after Amenadiel stole his wings.

It really was a very thoughtful idea, actually. Chloe just wasn't that into it.

She instead tells him she just needs time away from him. Admittedly, this will be a bit of a struggle for Lucifer.

He thinks he's in a rush for time, considering he needs to get back to Hell to relieve Amenadiel of his duties.

Little does he know, though, Amenadiel is already back.

Lucifer: Let me get this straight. I just spent millennia down there diligently doing everything He asked without complaint, and you have one sleepover in Hell and Dad tells you your watch is over?

Amenadiel: You know dad works in—

So one day God just up and decides Hell no longer needs a warden? That's it?

This seems way too good to be true. Will it really be that simple for both Amenadiel and Lucifer to continue their lives on Earth? It can't possibly be.

Perhaps this is yet another trick by Michael. Amenadiel has already said Michael is the only one who has a direct line to God right now. Either way, it seems there is more to this particular story.

When Chloe is put on a case of a murdered novitiate at a convent, she asks Amenadiel for his expertise, given his angelic presence and all.

This does not sit well with Lucifer, of course.

Lucifer: I need this case solved quickly. Much as I appreciate you playing Detective Amenadiel, perhaps you should leave it to the professionals.

He does, though, decide to grant Chloe's wishes and give her her space, while also helping to move things along. He has it in his mind he can just help solve this case and she might miraculously be over it all.

In order to do his part, he teams up with his buddy, Dan. The Bracelet Bros are back.

Granted, Lucifer is not really into all the grunt work that goes into Dan's job.

Lucifer: This is what you do every day?

Dan: What did you think I did?

If we know one thing about Lucifer, it's that he cannot stand dull work. He likes to be in the thick of the action, on crime scenes, in the field, investigating suspects.

Reading transcripts and phone records? Boring. Yet, he rises above it to get some answers for Chloe and solve this case (as soon as possible, of course).

After interrogating the Mother Superior, Chloe overhears yet another bombshell about her life. Amenadiel was the one who actually blessed her mother with getting pregnant.

Granted, this leads to some natural questions. Like, "Is Amenadiel her actual father," or "Does she have super powers?"

She immediately gives Amenadiel some slack, holding no anger against him at all. She was mad Lucifer kept this a secret, but Amenadiel did, too. Likely, though, she feels more betrayed by Lucifer since the two of them are much closer.

Lucifer keeps saying he knows her pain, but he simply doesn't. Not in her mind, at least.

Lucifer: Detective, when I found out about this… manipulation, I felt the same way as you. But then I realized that it’s far from a curse. It’s a gift. I only hope that, in time, you come to see it that way, too.

She's coming to grips with learning she was made for him. It feels as if she's lost all autonomy and has no free will of her own. What does that mean for her and everything she's done in her life? Were none of her decisions her own?

Chloe is not alone in coming to grips with decisions others made on her behalf long ago.

Maze is still struggling with the cold welcome she received from Lilith and goes to Linda to vent. This didn't exactly help her at first.

To Maze's frustration, Linda actually sympathized with Lilith's decision to leave her children behind. Finally, we learn what great evil it is Linda believes will send her to hell.

A 17-year-old Linda got pregnant and had a baby girl. Not having the strength to raise her, but also not having the strength to give her away, Linda simply left the baby in the hospital. This decision has haunted Linda every day since.

Linda was much too hard on herself. Many teenagers realize they were too young and not nearly equipped enough to raise children. Perhaps, though, the decision to just leave her at the hospital for the nurses to figure out what to do is what truly haunts her.

She didn't vet any couples for adoption. Instead, she just left the child in the system. She never made sure she was okay. This is truly what must be eating at her.

Fear not, though. Maze to the rescue.

Somehow, Maze managed to find Linda's daughter and they went to see her the same day.

Now, how could Linda, an accomplished therapist, be unable to find her own daughter, but Maze was able to in mere hours?

Anyhow, Maze was able to find her, but Linda couldn't bring herself to turn the poor girl's life upside down. Maze chose to project her own mommy issues onto Linda and called her a coward.

Maze was being unfair to Linda. Their situations were not the same. Linda was only a kid when she left her baby behind, and it seems she had a good experience with her adoptive parents.

Maze knows this, though, and went to take her anger out on Lilith. Unfortunately, she was too late.

When she heard Lily Rose passed away, the pain Maze felt was intensified. She only just found out her mother abandoned her. Their first meeting didn't go well, and when she returned, the woman was gone, with still so much unresolved up in the air.

I'm sure Maze wasn't expecting to be so affected by this death, and that's what makes her grief even more intense. We can only hope she finds closure in some way.

She did, however, make amends with Linda. To make things up to her, she gives Linda a database release form for biological parents to give Linda's daughter the choice to find her if she ever decides to go that route. Again, weird Linda didn't already think to do this, but I digress.

Back at the station, Amenadiel and Chloe continue to work together, and very well.

Amenadiel: I admire you.

Chloe: Oh, yeah?

They learned Victoria was pop star, Destiny Page's assistant, who was sent into the convent to convince them to sell it to her (Katy Perry should have tried this tactic).

After the Bracelet Bros realized Victoria had a secret fiancé, Chloe finds there's a secret cellar at the convent where Victoria must have been meeting him.

Sure enough, they arrive to find Hank, Destiny's bodyguard and Victoria's betrothed. Victoria had the nerve to love the Lord and the convent more than him, which resulted in him killing her.

He takes things much too far when he says none of what she believed was even real. Amenadiel took this personally and broke his own rule.

For four and a half seasons, we've constantly heard Amenadiel say humans can't be exposed to the divine. And yet, one murderer expressing disbelief in the divine is what it took for him to put his wings on display. No harm done, though.

This case helped Amenadiel come to a number of realizations. First, he noticed all the nuns were drawn to him because they felt like their love for God was reflected back at them through him.

This led to him realizing something about Lucifer. People are drawn to him because he pulls out their desires and Lucifer reflects peoples desires back at them.

Chloe, though, does not see that. She is the only mortal who sees him for who he truly is.

Chloe: So, everything we shared and everything I was afraid was a manipulation—

This is finally the news Chloe needed to hear.

Everything she worried about was for naught. How she feels about Lucifer is honest and true, not orchestrated.

Even better, they realize the truth about Lucifer's vulnerability around her. Put simply, Chloe isn't what makes him vulnerable, but Lucifer himself. He chooses to be vulnerable around her.

Lucifer has to think on this a moment, but sure enough he realizes it to be true.

So, finally, after years of angst, after all the will-they, won't-they, it appears the Deckerstar ship has finally set sail.

Lucifer and Chloe can finally be together. They both know the truth about each other and what brought them together, and there's nothing else to come between them.

Is it possible this is too good to be true, though? Surely Michael will be back to cause more trouble. Also, how will they deal with that pesky immortality? Lucifer won't grow old. Surely, we'll see them navigating their new relationship status in the episodes to come.

Berea Orange is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.