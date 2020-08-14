Nina Dobrev, Charles Melton to Lead Netflix Rom-Com

Netflix sure knows how to cast its movies.

The streamer's latest effort will bring two CW stars into the fold in a romantic comedy.

Per Deadline, The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev and Riverdale's Charles Melton have been set to lead Love, Hard alongside Jimmy O. Yang.

The project is described as "When Harry Met Sally meets Roxanne," and focuses on an LA girl, who falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas.

However, things take a wild turn when she discovers that she’s been catfished.

The good news for her is that the object of her affection actually lives in the same town, but how will she get him to take notice of her?

Easy, the guy who duped her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his own girlfriend for the holidays.

It sounds like a convoluted plot, but with these actors attached, we're inclined to believe it will be worth watching.

Dobrev led the cast of The Vampire Diaries for six seasons, before going on to star in movies. She returned to TV last season with CBS comedy series Fam.

Unfortunately, the series did not stand the test of time and was canceled after a single season.

It was announced last month that Dobrev will star in and executive produce the Woman 99 TV adaptation.

Melton has been a series regular on Riverdale as Reggie since its second season, and is expected to return for its fifth season in 2021.

His most recent movie credit was in Bad Boys 4 Life.

Yang, meanwhile, starred on HBO's Silicon Valley, Space Force, as well as the movie Fantasy Island.

Netflix has been targeting a wealth of talent for its features over the last few years, and it's rom-coms have been well worth watching.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.