NOS4A2 Canceled After 2 Seasons at AMC

AMC has made a decision on the fate of NOS4A2 and it's bad news.

The cable network has canceled the drama after two seasons.

Showrunner Jami O'Brien took to Twitter Monday to reveal the news.

"Well friends, I heard from AMC last week. We won’t be making a 3rd season of #NOS4A2," O'Brien said.

"It’s a bummer, but I’m grateful we were at least able to finish adapting the storyline from Joe Hill’s terrific novel."

"CONGRATULATIONS to every single member of our phenomenal team on two seasons of weird and wonderful TV."

"I will miss seeing everyone back in Little Rhody this year, but I’m awfully proud of all we’ve done together."

O'Brien went on to thank Joe Hill, the novel writer.

"THANK YOU to @joe_hill for all your generosity, imagination, and support, and for trusting us with Vic and Charlie, Maggie, Bing, Linda, Chris, Lou, Tabitha, Wayne, Millie, and all your flawed, complicated, and beautiful characters."

"And THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone who tuned in — especially to those who tweeted along with us each week — you made Sunday nights a lot of fun. Hope to do it again with you all somewhere down the road."

The beloved series followed Victoria "Vic" McQueen, a young working-class artist who discovers that she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx. Manx feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland - a twisted Christmas Village of Manx's imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law.

Vic must strive to defeat Manx and rescue his victim - without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

We covered the series for its second season, and it was one of the best TV seasons in recent memory.

With thrilling storylines and excellent acting, it seemed like there was a lot more story to tell. But, unfortunately, the series is over.

What did you think of the series?

Will you miss it?

