P-Valley Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Last Call For Alcohol

Didn't you just know that Autumn/Hailey would stick around Chucalissa for too long?

The moment she had feared all season was finally realized on P-Valley Season 1 Episode 7.

It was hard to blame Hailey. She knew better than to get comfortable in Chucalissa, that she had to keep moving.

Sure, Hailey had found a job with strong money-making potential but too much exposure.

But she had kept a low profile, living like a paranoid in a crummy apartment and driving a crappy car. Also, she remained aloof from her coworkers, who thought she was stuck up.

Except, shockingly, for Mercedes, who was once Hailey's harshest critic.

The pair have bonded, over their lost children and need for fast cash. But there does seem to be something more there between them.

Hailey should have met up with Mercedes someplace quiet for their final transaction then left town. Period.

Instead, she got caught up in the sentimentality of The Pynk's last hurrah. This allowed Montavious to catch up with her.

Also, Mercedes was responsible for putting Hailey in a tough spot, by persuading her to invite Andre to The Pynk's final night to give him a special goodbye.

But instead of closure, Hailey got frustrated, as she and Andre got caught up in that TV trope, the surprise visit by the wife.

At least Andre was able to channel his frustration, to Britney's surprise and delight.

All Hailey got was caught, by her dangerous ex looking for his money.

All this time, it appeared that Hailey was grifting off some poor unfortunate killed during a hurricane. So was that Montavious's money or are there more undisclosed funds out there?

Maybe Mercedes can redeem herself. After all, she blew off Coach, one of her regulars, because she sensed something was off about Montavious.

Andre has quickly worn out his welcome in Chucalissa, hasn't he?

First, he pissed off Corbin's brothers Wyatt and Wayne by springing the leasing agreement he had engineered on them.

Then he got into it with his godfather, Mayor Ruffin, about how he's serving his white masters.

Yes, the mayor is a slippery mother who regularly does many questionable things that suit his political ambition.

But a college-educated black such as Andre needs to appreciate what the blacks who came before him had to endure so that he could look down his nose at them.

I think Andre means well, but he's a real ends-justify-the-means kind of guy. Plus, there's the whole cheating-on-his-wife thing, so he's hardly sinless during his extended stay in Chucalissa.

Hailey and Mercedes aren't even the strangest partnership happening in town, however.

That would be Uncle Clifford and Patrice, leading the Bible thumpers opposing the casino.

Watching the sea of protestors part for Clifford, with looks of disgust on their faces was hilarious.

How hypocritical, considering many of the men (and doubtless a few of the women) would be at The Pynk any night it's open.

Clifford definitely didn't think her plan through.

She thought making the casino plans public would give her leverage.

But, as Corbin pointed out, all the developers had to do was to swoop up The Pynk at the foreclosure auction. So all Clifford was doing was screwing up deals for all those landholders who had agreements with the casino, such as the Kyles.

And her efforts pissed off the mayor, who sent the sheriff to clamp down on Clifford's extracurricular sources of income, to which officialdom usually turned a blind eye.

Even Mercedes couldn't come down on him for pairing up with her archenemy Patrice.

At least L'il Murda was there for Clifford on what promised to be the most difficult night of her life.

Who would have thought that the sweetest relationship on this show would be the May-December pairing of a young rapper and an aging cross-dresser?

And yet it works. What a sweet if somewhat juvenile thing Murda did for Clifford, stringing those lights inside her car and giving her a break before the bittersweetness of The Pynk's final night.

Keyshawn returned the favor by helping out Murda. She saw the scared little boy inside the boastful rapper and found a creative way to help him deal with his stagefright.

Now, if only Keyshawn could do herself a favor and leave that abusive loser Derrick.

Especially since she has Diamond, who is right there and is so attuned to her and her needs, pining for her. Keyshawn may be intuitive, but she has a real blind spot when it comes to Diamond.

They almost had a romantic breakthough if Gidget hadn't come crashing in on them.

Don't you want to see Diamond put a beatdown on Derrick?

Derrick showed his true colors, threatening Gidget when she blustered about rescuing Keyshawn and the kids from him.

Spunk only goes so far, Gidge. Have Duffy send one of his drug-addled thugs after Derrick instead.

There's still a ton to be settled in next week's finale.

Can L'il Murda perform live? How can Hailey and Keyshawn escape the peril they are in? What will Mercedes do next?

Most importantly, who is going to help Clifford save The Pynk?

Who is in the most trouble?

Can Clifford save The Pynk?

Since P-Valley has been renewed for a second season, do you expect a cliffhanger?

Comment below.

