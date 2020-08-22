Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Canceled at Showtime

It's game over for another Showtime series.

The premium cabler has canceled Penny Dreadful follow-up City of Angels after a single season.

“Showtime has decided not to move forward with another season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,”Showtime said in a statement.

“We would like to thank executive producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and the entire cast and crew for their outstanding work on this project.”

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is set nearly 50 years after the original series, during the Golden Age of Hollywood in the 1930s.

It takes place in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with Mexican-American folklore and social tension.

The characters are connected in a conflict between the Mexican folklore deity, Santa Muerte, the caretaker of the dead and guide to the great beyond, and her spiritual sister, the demoness Magda, who believes mankind is inherently evil and aims to prove her point.

Detective Tiago Vega and his partner, veteran Detective Lewis Michener, are tasked with a gruesome murder case and soon become embroiled in Los Angeles's history as well as its present, while racial tensions, the looming threat of war, and Nazi conspiracies threaten to derail them at every turn.

The cast included Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Adriana Barraza, Jessica Garza, Michael Gladis, Johnathan Nieves, Rory Kinnear, and Nathan Lane.

The series failed to garner much traction in the ratings, delivering around 350,000 viewers and a paltry 0.03 rating among adults18-49.

As a premium cabler, the most important aspect is that people are watching the show, but the numbers were just not there.

The final season of the original series had almost 600,000 viewers, as well as a 0.2 rating in the demo.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.