Rose McGowan Accuses Alyssa Milano of 'Toxic' Behavior on Charmed Set

We have bad news for fans of the original Charmed.

A revival is looking less likely by the day.

Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano had a war of words on social media, and it got ugly real quick.

The argument was about politics, but McGowan brought up her feelings about the set of the hit drama they both worked on.

"What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? "Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No," McGowan tweeted.

"You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf–-kers."

Milano was quick to call her former co-star out.

“Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you,” Milano saidf on Friday.

“It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention-seeking tweets.”

Milano had previously listed the positive Democratic actions.

"Across the nation, on issues of abortion, women's rights, access to healthcare, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, economic justice, and personal freedoms, at every level of government, Democrats lead the way. #DemocratsHelpPeople" she wrote.

McGowan responded by saying Milano appropriated the #MeToo movement and was a nightmare to work with on the WB drama.

"You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana [Burke],” she tweeted at her former on-screen sister.

“You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed.

"You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this s–t!’ Appalling behavior on the daily.

"I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f–king fraud."

“Hurt people hurt people. Commenting any further doesn’t align with my wellness plan," Milano said via Us Weekly in response to these comments.

She also asked her fans to get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend on Twitter.

“Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep?” she asked.

“Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. F–k off. Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people."

What are your thoughts on this?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.