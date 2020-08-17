Supernatural Final Season Gets October Return Date at The CW

It's been a long road to the finish line but the end is in sight for Supernatural.

The beloved CW's drama's fifteenth -- and final -- season will return to the air Thursday October 8 at 8/7c, The CW has announced.

What's more, the series finale will as a two-hour event Thursday, November 19, with a retrospective kicking the night off at 8/7c.

Titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home, the special will have interviews with the cast and crew to celebrate the show's legacy.

The series finale will air at 9/8c.

Supernatural Season 15 was brought to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic which brought production on TV shows across the world to a halt.

The most recent episode aired March 23 and fans have been waiting since for news on when the final seven episodes would see the light of day.

"This will be our last episode for awhile,” EP Andrew Dabb wrote in March.

He later stated that although the series completed filming through Episode 18 “our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished.”

He said at the time:

And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It’s not a matter of “if”, it’s a matter of “when.”

With two episodes left to be shot, they should be entering production in the coming months.

This also means that the final season will have been airing sporadically over 13 months, which is crazy.

As for what is coming next for the cast, Jared Padalecki is staying put on The CW with a lead role in the network's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot.

Jensen Ackles, on the other hand, is reteaming with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke and will appears as the original superhero during Season 3 of The Boys.

That season is a long way off, with the second season slated to launch on Amazon Prime Video in September.

