Supernatural Stars Share Emotional Posts as Production Begins on Series Finale

It truly is the end of an era for Supernatural.

The series started its life on The WB, before moving over to The CW, and remains the network's sole holdover from those days.

But all good things must come to an end, and while it's later than planned for the series due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production is officially underway on the series finale.

Jensen Ackles took to Instagram with a video in which he explained how the previous scripts all had "to be continued" at the bottom, noting that the 327th -- and final -- episode had simply "The end."

"So last night, we completed 326 episodes of Supernatural. And at the very end of every one of those scripts are three words: To be continued," he said in the Instagram video.

"Today, we start episode 327, and at the very bottom of the very last page of this script, there are only two words," he said, before holding up the script to show "The End."

"Happy Friday, everybody," he said at the end of the clip.

Jared Padalecki took to Instagram with a statement of his own on the matter, noting that he was "incredibly grateful" to the fans.

"As I head out to the first day on my LAST season finale, I can’t help but be incredibly grateful for all that #Supernatural and the #SPNFamily mean to me," his post reads.

"It’s been an incredible journey, to say the least. I, for one, am hoping that #SupernaturalNeverDies."

It's been a long and winding road for the final season of the series, which was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is light at the end of the tunnel:

The CW has scheduled the final seven episodes for October, meaning that fans will get to witness the conclusion to one of its most popular series.

And while it is wrapping up, the cast have already lined up their big comebacks.

Padalecki is staying put with The CW and will lead the cast of the network's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, while Ackles is joining The Boys Season 3 as the original superhero.

Catch the series when it returns Thursday, October 8 at 8/7c.

