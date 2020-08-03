Tamar Braxton, WeTV Cut Ties After Her Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton and WeTV are parting ways after Braxton called out the network over its "excessive and unfair" work demands, according to Variety.

The decision came just one day after Braxton returned to social media following a suicide attempt two weeks before.

Braxton is set to appear in a handful of episodes of Braxton Family Values Season 7.

Those episodes were filmed ahead of the star's suicide attempt.

She is also set to appear on Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life, which recently had its premiere delayed to September.

Every episode has been filmed and the network will air them as planned.

“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best,” reads the WE tv statement.

"First and foremost, thank you," Braxton said in a caption alongside a string of photos on Instagram last week.

"Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support," she shared in her first statement since her suicide attempt.

"In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing.

"I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago."

According to reports, Braxton was upset about the way producers of her reality TV series on WeTV portrayed her on both projects she has at the network.

She was discovered after an overdose by David Adefeso, her boyfriend, in their hotel.

"Every one of us has a desire, whether small or big, to make it out of where we come from to an ideal future place that includes, freedom to be who we choose, security for our children and families, and fortune to share with the ones we love," she continued in her social media post.

"We believe these things can co-exist with just being happy."

"I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world."

"Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave," she said.

She added that she was "betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid," prompting her to write "a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing."

Braxton says the letter was a "cry for help" and that it was "totally ignored" by WeTV. "It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.