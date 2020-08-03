The Bachelorette Stunner: Clare Crawley Quits ABC Reality Series During Filming

The Bachelorette's next season looks set to be another twist-filled affair.

Clare Crawley's season was supposed to enter production in March ahead of a summer premiere, but the series was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the series has been in production for a few weeks, but it appears the ABC reality juggernaut is facing another major setback.

Rumors emerged over the weekend that Crawley had quit the series after finding love with one of the contestants early into production.

If you watch The Bachelorette online, you know the series features the lead cast member embarking on dates with the remaining contestants to find love.

Deadline is reporting that Crawley's exit will be incorporated into the next season, meaning that the filmed footage will still see the light of day.

The outlet also reports that Crawley didn't think it was a good idea to continue with the series because she had already found love.

When rumors of Crawley's exit emerged, they also claimed that producers had already found a replacement in Tayshia Adams.

In fact, Adams is already set to be on the set of the series after having completed quarantine.

What's more, some of the men Crawley gave the boot are said to be coming back for a chance at love with the new lead cast member.

While ABC has yet to confirm any of this, Crawley did like a tweet about Adams joining the series. However, she later unliked it.

It's certainly a wild development and something that will only increase publicity for the series as it zeroes in on a fall premiere on Tuesday nights.

Bringing some of the ousted men back makes sense when you consider that the series is filming in a resort and that the cast has been filming in a quarantine bubble.

The series is known for taking contestants across the globe in their quest for love, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the entire next season will be filmed at a resort.

It's the world we live in, but producers clearly know that people are watching a lot of TV, and there seems to be a thirst for dating series.

90 Day Fiance and Married at First Sight have both exploded in the ratings over the last few months.

