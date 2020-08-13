The Crown Casts Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip for Seasons 5 and 6

The Crown has found its final Prince Philip.

Deadline is reporting that Game of Thrones veteran Jonathan Pryce will play Elizabeth II's husband on the final two seasons of the Netflix drama.

Pryce is taking over the role from Tobias Menzies, who starred on the third season, as well as the upcoming fourth season.

The role originated with Matt Smith, who played the character in the first two seasons.

Pryce joins a cast that already includes Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Given that the fourth season has yet to hit the air, the rest of the cast of the fifth and sixth seasons will be announced in due course.

The fifth season, however, has been pushed to 2022, meaning that there will be an almost two-year wait between the fourth and fifth seasons.

The series typically takes a bigger gap between seasons because of the production demands.

The fifth season was announced as the show's last, but series creator Peter Morgan changed course and said that a sixth season would be made.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," the creator said in a statement.

There was word that the show could be bringing the action closer to the present in its final season, but Morgan denied that.

"To be clear, season six will not bring us any closer to present day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail," he said.

Added Cindy Holland, Netflix's vp of original content: "The Crown keeps raising the bar with each new season."

"We can’t wait for audiences to see the upcoming fourth season, and we’re proud to support Peter’s vision and the phenomenal cast and crew for a sixth and final season."

Netflix has yet to reveal a premiere date for the final season.

