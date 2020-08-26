The Ellen Show Executives Were Reportedly Made Aware of Toxic Workplace Allegations in 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been dragged through the mud in recent months, with allegations of a toxic environment on the set coming to the forefront.

However, it seems that the issues on the set have been happening for much longer than first thought.

Buzzfeed News reported on Tuesday that the show was investigated over a gender discrimination complaint in 2018.

This comes two years before three top producers on the daytime talker were officially fired after being accused of sexual misconduct and harassment.

The outlet reports that the complaint included claims of sexist remarks made by top producers on the WarnerMedia series.

It was filed with an unnamed industry union in 2018, and one current and former employee broke the news to Buzzfeed news.

Additionally, Warner Bros. confirmed the complaint was filed, but maintained that an outside investigator found "no merit to the claims of discrimination."

The employees who were part of the Buzzfeed article have said that given that executives knew of the issues on the set, they are skeptical of the current investigation.

According to DeGeneres, she only heard about the issues on the set in a story published by Variety, and explained that it left her "heartbroken."

The show also ousted Ed Glavin, Jonathan Norman, and Kevin Leman, were accused of sexual misconduct in the July report from Buzzfeed news.

It was recently revealed that there will be changes in the perks offered to staffers in an attempt to boost morale on and off the set.

Staffers will now receive five paid days off to use at their discretion, as well as birthdays off, and even paid time for doctors appointments and family matters that may arise.

The initial reports on both Buzzfeed and Variety included accounts of events from current and former workers, and the allegations included racist comments from top-level producers, as well as staffers being ousted for taking time off for funerals.

DeGeneres did come out to apologize in a memo to staff after it was revealed that the allegations triggered an investigation into the series by WarnerMedia.

The host said she always wanted her show to be “a place of happiness,” and “I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

"And for that, I am sorry.” She also said that once she learned of the allegations, “we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues.”

