The Family Chantel Season 2 Return Date: Oh Yes, They're Baaaaack!

Oh yes, they're back!

The 90 Day Fiance franchise keeps churning them out, and it's behind a myriad of personalities we love to watch, and those we love to hate. You can typically count The Family Chantel into the latter category.

The 90 Day Fiance spinoff is back with its second season, and we can anticipate new faces, old tension, and a whole lot of drama.

Pedro and Chantel are one of the most widely discussed couples, but this pair's biggest obstacle is dealing with their larger than life families who often clash with one another.

The network teases that the second season will focus on Pedro and Chantel as both try to rekindle their relationship and find a semblance of balance and love.

The honeymoon stage is over, and their newlywed phase is all but a distant memory.

Just as it seems things may be settling down for the family, with Chantel's nursing school graduation FINALLY closing in, she and the rest of the family are met with an unexpected surprise.

Chantel's older brother, Royal, returns to Atlanta, and he's not alone. Royal not only met Angenette, a woman from the Phillippines, but he married her.

It'll send this family into a tailspin as Chantel leads the charge in digging through Angenette's past in hopes of finding out she has nefarious intentions.

Royal and Angenette will also be Philippines-bound as they plan to have a second wedding in her home village, and that means this notoriously proud American family will be headed to another exotic location to judge it to their heart's content.

Does this mean Chantel's family will finally lay off of Pedro as their attention is drawn to Royal and his new wife?

Speaking of Pedro, if you think this season would be just about Chantel's family, then you're mistaken.

We'll also drop in on the Dominican Republic and follow Pedro's sister, Nicole.

Pedro isn't the only one who fell for an American, Nicole has too. Her relationship with Alejandro, a New Yorker, has raised a few flags for Pedro and his mother, Lidia, as they try to figure out what big secret Alejandro is hiding from them.

As we know, whether it's Pedro's side or Chantel's, all of them will do whatever it takes to protect their family.

The sophomore season promises to be an explosive rollercoaster ride and a must-see. Will you be watching?

The second season of The Family Chantel premiers Monday, October 12, at 10/9c on TLC.

For a refresher of the first season, don't miss the season review special, The Family Chantel: Reliving The Past, October 5 at 10/9c.

