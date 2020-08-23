The Flash Season 7: First Footage!

It's been a long wait for new episodes of The Flash, and fans were rewarded with a brand-new trailer during DC FanDome this weekend.

While this footage is new, they are scenes that were unaired during The Flash Season 6, which was shortened due to the pandemic.

However, it will be used for The Flash Season 7, allowing a trailer to be created for the event, despite the series not being in production.

Series showrunner Eric Wallace explained during the DC FanDome Q&A that at the time that production was shut down, they had about 85 percent of Episode 20 filmed.

He cautioned, however, “we knew where we were going in Season 7. So even though it’s only footage really from one episode, pay attention to the way it’s presented. It’s actually huge spoilers allll over the place.”

The clip shows Iris being stalked inside the mirror by someone who looks very much like her, who describes itself as“a product of your broken mind.”

“No one is coming to save you,” the thing tells Iris, explaining that her only choices were “survival… or madness.”

Okay then.

We also get a glimpse of Eva who says she has “unfinished business and a whole world to liberate.”

Meanwhile Barry and Joe realize that The Flash doesn’t have enough speed left to rescue the passengers of a crashing jet, so we have a lot to look forward to.

The CW renewed The Flash for Season 7 earlier this year, but the season was cut short by three episodes due to the pandemic.

While there are still a lot of unanswered questions, we do know that Hartley Sawyer has been fired for offensive tweets, so he will not be back.

It's unclear how his exit will be addressed on-screen.

Have a look at the full trailer.

