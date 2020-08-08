What to Watch: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Series Finale, Ted Lasso, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein

Are you ready for the last of the Marvel Universe series to take its leave from TV? We're not either!

But we are ready for Ted Lasso to being on Apple TV+ and to see what horrors are uncovered on Lifetime when Jeffrey Epstein gets the R Kelly miniseries treatment in Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.

Find out what else we recommend this week.

Saturday, August 8

9/8c Love on Harbor Island (Hallmark)

Seattle interior designer Lily Summers returns to her hometown to help her Aunt Maggie run her bed and breakfast by the marina.

There, she meets Marcus, the handsome seaplane pilot whose life’s work delivering rescue dogs helps Lily discover that home really is where the heart is.

Starring Morgan Kohan and Marcus Rosner.

We're ready for some romance! What about you?

Sunday, August 9

8/7c 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC)

This show is the gift that keeps giving!

Kalani reluctantly meets Asuelu's sister and mother, who are demanding $1000.

Will Asuelu stick up for his wife, or will his wife be forced to make a big decision?

Jess and Colt's relationship is in tatters after lies are exposed, but will Debbie use it as an opportunity to get her son back?

8/7c Surviving Jeffrey Epstein (Lifetime)

Lifetime is back after its award-winning documentary series Surviving R. Kelly.

This time they're speaking to the survivors of tycoon Jeffery Epstein.

We can expect some heart-rending accounts of young girls' experiences in a complex secret sex-trafficking ring.

8/7c P-Valley (Starz)

After their brawl, Mercedes and Patrice face a weekend in jail until Mercedes has a surprise savior.

Uncle Clifford receives a surprise two-week foreclosure notice on The Pynk.

Keyshawn annoys her coworkers with her sudden social-media success.

9/8c The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (TNT)

In the final two hours, the team seeks the killer while Byrnes double-crosses them by hatching his own plan to flush her out.

Then team members mull over their future during a citywide manhunt is underway for the killer.

This season went way too fast!

9/8c Love & Listings (VH1)

Sam confides in JuJu about her struggles with Zac. Unfortunately, Andrew is jeopardizing their relationship. Jacob thinks about calling it quits with Angie, and Taylor has a break down.

9/8c Yellowstone (Paramount)

We've only got two episodes left this season, and when I asked Forrie J. Smith to rank the final two on a scale of 1 to 10 with 10 being batshit crazy, he didn't hesitate. Ten!!

I can tell you that on this third from final episode, Monica has a harrowing ordeal while doing some volunteer work. Is this the scene we've seen in the trailers?

And Beth continues doing battle with Willa, which will lead her to request Angela's help. Amidst all this craziness, Beth takes John a lucrative offer. Fireworks ahead!

10/9c NOS4A2 (AMC)

NOS4A2 continues its hot streak in this explosive episode that will have you shocked to the core.

Vic's mission to save her son is put at risk, and that's not something she takes lightly.

We also get some much-needed insight into Chris McQueen.

Monday, August 10

8/7c 90 Day Fiance: The OtherWay (TLC)

Kenny prepares to pop the question to Armando, but his family still has some reservations. Tim prepares to tell Melyza's father the truth about his infidelity even though it could ruin their relationship beyond repair.

And after a brief break, Brittany and Yazan are back, are we even prepared for what's next with those two?

Tuesday, August 11

8/7c Stargirl (The CW)

Trust us when we tell you that this season finale of Stargirl will keep you on the edge of your seat till the very last second.

The ISA's (kind of) evil plan is finally being played out and it's up to the kids to stop them before they kill millions of people. Will they be able to or will they lose all their minds and free will forever?

Wednesday, August 12

8/7c Married At First Sight (Lifetime)

The honeymoons officially begin as the couples get to know each other for a week in Mexico. Christina is hell bent on pushing her tacit new husband out of his comfort zone.

Bennett and Amelia may have already hit some bumps in the road, and one wife doesn't think her husband is ready for marriage.

8/7c Catfish: The TV show (MTV)

Quarantine has not stopped Nev and Kamie from getting their investigation on. If you think the show is fun and entertaining on its own, you should see how they manage to pull off virtual exposing of catfishes.

They set out to help Kristen find her love Sarah, but a shocking twist changes how Nev and Kamie understand the entire situation.

9/8c Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (ABC)

It's the two hour series finale of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. that you won't want to miss!

With the future of S.H.I.E.L.D. up in the air, Simmons forgetting who Fitz is, and Nathaniel, Kora, and the Chronicoms still out there, there's a lot to be done to wrap the show up in a nice little bow.

But what else would you expect from the Marvel show that we will miss immensely?

10/9c Marrying Millions (Lifetime)

A 23 year old Erica prepares herself for the inevitable and epic showdown to come between her dad and her significantly older boyfriend. Bri's mom causes some friction between Bill and his ex-wife.

Thursday, August 13

Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

When Boimler is assigned the responsibility of transporting a Klingon dignitary, he’s incredibly excited... until Mariner decides to come along too and it turns out she and the Klingon have a history.

So the question becomes: is losing a Klingon a contradiction in terms?

Meanwhile, Rutherford tries out some new positions on the ship in order to free up some time to spend with Tendi. Our favourite cyborg has some challenges when the tech isn’t at the forefront.

Star Trek’s newest show is intent on letting StarFleet officers be very, very human. Even when they aren’t, technically. Check back in with us afterwards for our review of how that looks, warts and all!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.