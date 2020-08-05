Who's The Boss? Revival With Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza in the Works

Who's the Boss? is making a comeback.

Deadline reports that a new series would bring back Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano.

It is said to pick up 30 years after the original series concluded, with Milano's Samantha grown up and a single mother, living in the same house as first series.

The new take “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020.”

Original stars Judith Light (Angela) and Danny Pintauro (Jonathan) are not currently attached, but they are “supportive of the new series.”

Producers are trying to find a way to work those former cast members into the new take.

Katherine Helmond, who co-starred as Angela’s sassy mother Mona, passed away last year.

Milano took to Twitter to confirm the news.

"I AM SO EXCITED," she said.

"#WhosTheBoss is coming back."

"I’ve wanted to share this for so long and now I can."

"We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you. So happy."

The original series focused on Tony Micelli, a retired baseball player, becomes the housekeeper of Angela Bower, an advertising executive in New York.

Together they raise their kids, Samantha Micelli and Jonathan Bower, with help from Mona Robinson, Angela's man-crazy mother.

Who's the Boss? was a success for ABC during its eight-season run. It amassed 196 episodes.

The series tried multiple spinoffs, but none of them managed to catch on. A new iteration may sound reminiscent of Fuller House, but it would be fun to find out what the characters are up to nowadays.

Sony Pictures Television is shopping the project to streaming services and networks, and given that the show was huge back in the day, there's a good chance it will get a formal series order.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.