Yellowstone Wraps Season 3 With Series Records, Becoming Cable's Biggest Show

There's no stopping Paramount's Yellowstone.

Sunday's third season finale drew 5.2 million total viewers making it the #1 most-watched cable telecast of the year.

The episode had 1 million more viewers than any other episode in series history with Yellowstone Season 3 soaring 75% in P25-54 and 66% with P18-49 vs. Yellowstone Season 2.

Finale vs. finale saw increases of 81% in P25-54, 71% in P18-49, and 84% in P2+, proving, once again, that the numbers are still growing.

The series trended on Twitter for 6 hours and built on its second season on social media by double and triple digits: +113% more views +132% more engagements +90% in fan growth.

Yellowstone Season 3 has generated 146M cross-platform views, and 5.4M cross-platform engagements, while adding 404k new fans.

On Facebook alone: #1 on the platform for views and engagements across drama programs in the TV Universe.

The series stars world-renowned actor and Oscar(R)-winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect; the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders; an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

The Paramount Network original drama is co-produced by 101 Studios. Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone's executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 10 seemingly killed off a lot of cast members, and, to be honest, there's really no indication any of them will live to see the fourth season.

It was a controversial episode, for sure, and fans are going to be waiting for the fourth season wondering which of their favorite characters will be back.

The good news is that Season 4 is official.

