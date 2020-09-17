ABC Sets Premiere Dates for Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, and More!

The long wait for original scripted content from ABC is almost over.

The network on Thursday announced premiere dates for returning dramas Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things, and more.

Unfortunately, The Rookie Season 3 has been postponed, with a premiere date set to come later in the season.

But still, the show is coming back, unlike Stumptown, which was renewed and subsequently canceled.

The highly anticipated return of Grey's Anatomy will air over two hours following the Season 4 premiere of Station 19 Season 4 on Thursday, November 12.

This means A Million Little Things will return the week later on November 19.

The Good Doctor will be getting an early-ish start, kicking off its fourth season out of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, November 2.

For Life, which scored a surprise renewal for a second season amid soft on-air ratings, will debut Wednesday, November 18 out of the network's sole comedy block.

The only new series coming to the fall schedule is the Katheryn Winnick-Ryan Phillipe murder mystery, The Big Sky.

It will debut Tuesday, November 17 out of the long-delayed The Bachelorette, which will bring Clare Crawley back to lead the cast.

The Big Sky follows private detective Cassie Dewell, who partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

The cast also includes Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jane Pettyjohn, Jesse James Keitel, and John Carroll Lynch.

“Our fall schedule is now complete with a dynamic lineup of new and returning drama series,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement.

“From fan-favorite shows like Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor to David E. Kelley’s thrilling new drama Big Sky, our strength is in our storytelling, and we could not be more energized to bring these compelling series to our viewers.”

Here is the full rundown of the premiere dates:

MONDAY, NOV. 2

10 pm The Good Doctor (Season 4 premiere)

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

8 pm Station 19 (Season 4 premiere)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy (two-hour Season 17 premiere)

TUESDAY, NOV. 17

10 pm Big Sky (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

10 pm For Life (Season 2 premiere)

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

10 pm A Million Little Things (Season 3 premiere)

The network's fall season already got underway to a roaring start with the revamped Dancing With the Stars delivering its best ratings in three years.

Shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Good Doctor have been off the air for months, so it remains to be seen whether the ratings will be negatively affected.

