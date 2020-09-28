BET+ Picks Up Legal Thriller Sacrifice, Based on TV-Movie

The world of Sacrifice will expand at BET+.

The streamer has picked up a series starring Paula Patton (Precious, Traffik)

The movie, which served as a back-door pilot, launched on BET+ in December 2019 and was the first original film on the streaming service.

Sacrifice takes place in Los Angeles following Daniella Hernandez (Patton), a highly sought-after entertainment lawyer, as she navigates the nefarious lives of her rich and famous clients.

Patton will resume her role in the 10-episode series, accompanied by returning cast members Marques Houston, James Trevena Brown, Veronika Bozeman, Altonio Jackson, Liliana Montenegro, Michael Toland, and Nelson Bonilla.

The series marks the first film made to series from executive producers Chris Stokes and Marques Houston for Footage Films.

"I am excited to reprise the role of Daniella Hernandez, her strength and ability to overcome incredible challenges is inspiring, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working with BET," said Paula Patton.

"It is a wonderful experience to work with our cast and crew to create characters and stories that entertain and move people."

"We're thrilled to expand our hit movie, Sacrifice, into a compelling new original series," said Traci Blackwell, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, BET.

"We look forward to working with Footage Films, Paula, and the talented multicultural cast again and joining forces with acclaimed executive producer Kevin Arkadie, in providing viewers with more of the fresh and engaging storytelling they expect from our brand."

"Sacrifice takes an in-depth look at the entertainment business in a way that no television show ever has, by capturing the glamorous yet mysterious sides of the music industry from the perspective of an entertainment attorney. The suspense and excitement will have you on the edge of your seat in every episode," said Chris Stokes, Chairman, Footage Films.

"When I created the show, the only woman I could see playing the role of Daniella was Paula Patton. Sacrifice's big cliffhangers, coupled with incredible acting, is sure to keep viewers completely locked in!"

The series adaptation will delve deeper into Daniella's complicated personal life.

She is a recovering alcoholic who compensates for her suppressed addiction with men and the adrenaline of defending the worst in the entertainment world against an over-zealous D.A. sworn to bring them all to justice.

Daniella's unimpeachable clients need her help, wisdom and resourcefulness - as do all the corrupt ones.

She is the classic conundrum of doing good for bad reasons and doing bad for good reasons. Maybe it's luck, maybe it's skill, maybe it's because she's beautiful, but Daniella gets away with it... so far.

Patton is an award-winning actress and producer.

What are your thoughts on the series order?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.