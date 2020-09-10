Creepshow Season 2 Cast Includes Anna Camp, Keith David, and Adam Pally

Production on the second season of Shudder's hit anthology series Creepshow is officially underway, the streaming network has announced.

This is good news for fans of the show, which has a six-episode sophomore run in the works, and it is currently set to debut in 2021.

The anthology series, which broke all Shudder records when it debuted last October, is executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and based on George A. Romero’s iconic 1982 movie.

“I’ve never been happier to get behind the camera as I am today. After missing our shoot date in March by just over 48 hours, season 2 of Creepshow hits the ground running as cameras begin to roll," said Nicotero in a press release.

"The cast and crew have a level of excitement and enthusiasm I’ve never seen before and it’s inspiring. So many of us in the entertainment industry have been waiting for the day we can begin to do what we do best—to have some fun together creating new worlds, new adventures and new thrills.”

Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, added:

“Season one was a monster hit for us, setting viewership records across the board while becoming the best-reviewed new horror series of 2019."

"For season 2, Greg Nicotero and his team have outdone themselves with bigger and bolder stories, new incredible creature designs, and clever twists that truly live up to the show’s tagline, ‘The Most Fun You’ll Have Being Scared’.”

Additionally, Shudder also confirmed some guest cast members for the new season.

- Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project) will both star in “Shapeshifters Anonymous” Parts 1 and 2, written by Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call) about an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group.

- Keith David (The Thing), Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser) and Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead) will star in “Pesticide,” written by Frank Dietz (I Hate Kids), in which an exterminator makes an infernal bargain.

- “Model Kid,” written by returning writer John Esposito (season one’s “Night of the Paw”), is about a 12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.