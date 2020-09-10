Denise Richards Quits The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

What a difference a year makes.

When Denise Richards joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, she had a close bond with most of her co-stars.

But The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 was a different story, with Brandi Glanville popping up to say the Wild Things actress was having an affair with her.

Indeed, if you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online, you know the scandal has changed Denise's relationship with her co-stars.

While Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley had her back all season long, Denise has had enough of putting her life out there for the cameras.

The news broke Wednesday night, via Variety, just as the second part of the Season 10 reunion was airing.

A representative for the star confirmed the news to the outlet, and it's not entirely surprising.

The current season has not been good for Denise, and while she could return and try to mend fences with the other housewives, she's seemingly ready for a fresh start.

Heck, we don't even know what the series would look like filming with social distancing in place, and maybe that was a big reason for Denise exiting.

She is currently appearing on daytime soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, so it's possible that with everything going on the world, it came down to one or the other.

And given the way Denise and her co-stars have been going at it recently, it seems it was the best move for her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 18, which aired last week found Lisa Rinna saying that she was "gaslighting" her castmates.

Erika Girardi was also unimpressed with the way Denise talked about sex in front of the women's kids, but accused her supposed friends of having adult conversations within earshot of the kids.

"You sat down and opened with [your husband] still has a big penis," Girardi said.

"That was the first thing out of your mouth at your own barbecue with your own children sitting right there."

"It comes out of your mouth first. You set the tone. Great, we're having an adult conversation...

"I think [you were] trying to make us as a group look bad. "I mean, it was a perfect setup."

The exit of Richards following a toxic season comes over a year after Lisa Vanderpump quit when the ladies bickered with her.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.