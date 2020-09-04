Ellen Pompeo Teases New Favorite Couple as Grey's Anatomy Returns to Production

It's been a long and winding road, but Grey's Anatomy Season 17 is set to return to production in just a few days.

The first table read for the upcoming season took place Thursday, and fans wanted to learn anything they could about the series.

Ellen Pompeo, the show's leading lady, took to Twitter to offer some hints, and she teased that she has a new favorite couple after the episode.

"I have a new favorite couple not sure what you’ll call them ...but they are adorable you guys can have fun guessing who," she said in response to a fan.

While it seemed like we were going to be waiting in suspense to find out which couple she was referring to, another fan solved the mystery when they questioned whether it was Maggie and her new boyfriend, Winston.

"Ding ding ding," she said in response to the fan.

"You guys... you have no idea how adorable they are."

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Maggie and Winston reconnected while Maggie was attending a medical conference.

Winston worked under Maggie while he was a resident at Tufts, but did not pursue a relationship because she was his boss.

They slept together after reuniting at the medical conference, but their relationship was left up in the air.

Fortunately, it was revealed that Anthony Hill, who plays Winston has been upped to series regular for Grey's Anatomy Season 17.

Another fan asked Pompeo whether the series would be addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, and her response is refreshingly honest.

"Yes the biggest medical crisis the world has ever seen? Yes we are meeting the moment and telling some stories."

Grey's Anatomy showrunner confirmed the series would be addressing the pandemic back in July.

"We're going to address this pandemic for sure," Krista Vernoff explained in an Emmys panel.

"There's no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes."

“The doctors come in, and we’re the first people they’re talking to about these types of experiences they’re having,” the showrunner teased.

“They are literally shaking and trying not to cry, they’re pale and they’re talking about it as war — a war that they were not trained for."

"And that’s been one of our big conversations about [Kevin McKidd’s] Owen [who served in the Army], that he’s actually trained for this in a way that most of the other doctors aren’t.”

“I feel like our show has an opportunity and a responsibility to tell some of those stories,” Vernoff continued.

“Our conversations have been constantly about how we keep alive humor and romance while we tell these really painful stories.”

Grey's Anatomy was shut down earlier this year with multiple episodes unproduced, but the show will be back on ABC in the coming months.

Initially, it was set to return this month, but givent hat the show has yet to film an episode, it has been pushed to later in the year.

What do you think of Pompeo's comments?

