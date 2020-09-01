How Lucifer Scuttled Season 5 Plans With New Season Order

Lucifer may have cheated death all over again, but the Netflix hit will be making some changes to accommodate the new season.

If you watch Lucifer online, you know Lucifer Season 5 delivered a lot of big revelations, and series star Kevin Alejandro has now revealed that the show "didn't hold anything back."

Certain aspects of Lucifer Season 5 had to be rewritten following the announcement from Netflix that it had been revived for a sixth -- and definitely final -- season.

Alejandro explained how it all played out in an interview with Metro, explaining that he thought the series was over, and was "thrown for a loop" as a result of the decision to keep the show alive.

"All of us went into it, and continued throughout the journey, up until the episode before the last one, thinking this was our series finale," he told the outlet.

"That this [Season 5] was the show finale. You can tell, I think, just even through the scripts and through the episodes that they didn’t hold anything back, they were just pushing forward," he added.

"Everyone was under that impression, until a couple of months before we ended the season and Netflix changed their minds."

"So it sort of threw us all for a loop. We were like, shoot, where do we go from here? We’ve already invested, we’ve thrown every freaking trick in the book towards ending the show and trying to give everyone the kind of ending that it deserves," he continued.

"Where do we go from here? How do we? But obviously we’re all super, super excited, just surprised."

Lucifer Season 5 recently dropped the first batch of episodes, with the second set to come in the coming months.

There's still no clarity on just how severe the changes will be, but it sure sounds like fans are getting mostly what was supposed to be the final season.

"Having conversations with the writers now, or how they’re going to bring it back to Season 6, you know they had to make some tweaks to our season finale," Alejandro said.

"I didn’t think they could. I think they didn’t think they could do it, but lo and behold, they figured out a really cool way to excel through Season 6."

