Kristen Doute Denies Vanderpump Rules Firing, Says She Didn't Call Police on Faith Stowers

Kristen Doute is setting the record straight, months after news broke that she was fired from Vanderpump Rules alongside Stassi Schroeder.

Bravo announced the duo would not be returning to the series earlier this year, just days after former cast member Faith Stowers claimed that they called the cops on her for a crime she did not commit.

Doute said via Instagram that “the police were not called.”

“There was never a police report, the police never had her name so she was never in harm’s way,” Doute said on Thursday.

“I understand me speaking up about this is going to create major backlash but I’m tired of the rumors. Neither [me or Stassi] are racist and have absolutely no hate.”

What's more, Doute said that the call was actually a storyline for the show, but it was not aired by Bravo.

"I called a tip hotline. At the time, I was told by multiple people that it was [Faith] and that she had a history,” Doute wrote.

“That I’ve admitted and have publicly and privately apologized. I should have stayed out of it … I’m very grateful for those who want us to listen, learn and grow.”

In a more bizarre stance, Doute said that the ladies weren't technically "fired."

“We weren’t fired,” she wrote on Thursday.

“They chose not to renew our contracts. That was their decision to make.”

Schroeder, who lost various sponsors, as well as her podcast, opened up about her own exit from the series with Tamron Hall earlier this week.

She noted that she wanted to “take the time to get a greater understanding of everything” before speaking up about her mistakes.

Vanderpump Rules has not officially been picked up for Season 9 by Bravo, and a renewal could go either way.

The ratings slipped at the end of the most recent season, and the restaurant which serves as the setting has been closed for months during the pandemic.

Bravo could have probably filmed the cast in quarantine if they wanted to continue with it, so all signs are pointing to Season 8 being the end.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.