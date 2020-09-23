Lisa Vanderpump Shades Teddi Mellencamp as She Gets the Boot from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Another housewife is losing their diamond, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fanatics!

Teddi Mellencamp has been given the boot from the Bravo reality series after three seasons as a housewife.

Amid rumors of her firing, Mellencamp took to Instagram Thursday to confirm her contract was not picked up.

"I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed," the mother of three shared with fans in an Instagram video.

"Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.' Nah, I'm not going to do that — that's not who I am," the accountability coach said.

"Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show."

"That being said, I'm really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in," she continued.

"I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I'm pretty busy with this lil' nuggs," she said.

"So, thanks for coming along on this journey with me and I'll see you soon," she concluded.

Lisa Vanderpump, Teddi's former co-star, was quick to comment on the news via her podcast All Things Vanderpump.

She said that she "certainly did not have a good experience" with Mellencamp.

"I don’t know, people said because she was boring. I certainly didn’t have a good experience with her, so boring would be one of the nicer things that I could say," Vanderpump explained to her listeners on the podcast.

The Vanderpump Rules star also commented on the recent backlash towards Mellencamp's weight loss program, in which many people complained that she encouraged them to eat a small number of calories a day.

"Also, I think there was something of contention about her business," Vanderpump said.

"Something about 500 calories a day. I don't know how anybody can survive on 500 calories a day. I think I eat 500 calories between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. when I'm up in the night."

Vanderpump was embroiled in a big feud with Teddi and the rest of the housewives after puppy gate, which resulted in Vanderpump quitting the show.

The news comes just weeks after Denise Richards exited the series, but Richards reportedly exited because she could not come to a deal with Bravo over her salary.

