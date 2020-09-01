Marisol Nichols Developing Series About Her Real-Life Undercover Fight Against Child Sex Trafficking

Marisol Nichols may be scaling back her duties on The CW's Riverdale, but the actress is turning her attention to something close to her heart.

The actress recently revealed she was working as an undercover agent in the fight against child sex trafficking in a Marie Claire article, and now she is working on a TV series based on her experiences.

Deadline first reported the news that Sony has optioned the rights to Nichols' story, which includes operations in which the star would pose as either a child or a parent with the aim of luring and apprehending sexual predators.

Over the past six years, the Hermione Lodge actress has worked alongside local law enforcement, undercover FBI agents and members of Operation Underground Railroad in operations both domestic and abroad.

She is attached to executive produce the project, and Deadline notes that there is a good chance she will star in it when it lands at a home.

"I have been DYING to announce this," Nichols wrote on Twitter when the story broke.

While best known for her role on Riverdale, Nichols has appeared in a string of hit series during her time acting, including NCIS, Cold Case, Teen Wolf, and Criminal Minds.

She also appeared in ABC drama's GCB and The Gates.

The series is in the early stages of development, so it does not have a formal destination to air, but it's hard to imagine this series not making it to the air.

It's a timely story, and one that needs to be told.

Nichols previously announced that she was exiting Riverdale at the close of its fourth season, but it later emerged that she would be back for the fifth season.

"I had a very long talk with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, our creator and showrunner of Riverdale, and I'm really proud to announce that Hermoine will not only be back for season five, but she will be back stronger and better than ever!" she told Access.

"So I'm really excited in telling her story and that side of her, but it also allows me to pursue other ventures."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.