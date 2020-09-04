Mom Shocker: Anna Faris Quits Ahead of Season 8

Mom is losing a leading lady when it returns for Season 8.

Anna Faris is bowing out after seven years in the role of Christy, it has been revealed.

The series will not be recasting the role. Instead, Christy's exit will be addressed in a storyline during the upcoming season.

Faris said in a statement that she is looking forward to pursuing other opportunities away from the series.

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Faris said in the statement.

“I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

WBTV, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions released their own joint statement on the stunning departure:

“From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy. We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us."

"We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

If you watch Mom online, you know the series has revolved around Faris' Christy since the jump.

Christy was a newly sober mother at the beginning of the series, and tried to navigate her relationship with her mother (played by Allison Janney), also a recovering addict.

Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnston are all part of the cast and expected to return for Season 8.

While a return date for the series has not been announced, production on the season will commence September 14, meaning the show could be back on the air in late October or early November.

Losing Faris will be a big blow to the show, but the series has handled a lot of sensitive topics well, so it will be interesting to see how it all shakes out.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.