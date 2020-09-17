Nene Leakes Exits The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Nene Leakes is hanging up her peach.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member has announced she is exiting the Bravo reality series after 11 seasons.

Leakes said that she decided she was done with the show after going through "exhausting" and "emotional negotiations" with the network.

"Listen Closely, I got something to tell you!" she explained at the top of the video, before thanking fans for their support throughout the process.

"There's been a lot of emotions on both sides. It's been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 13," she said.

"It wasn't an easy decision for me. It was hard," the reality TV star continued.

She also explained that the show's diversity was important.

"I'm just so happy that I can say that I was part of a genre that opened up a door for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much: reality TV."

"I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. ...I want to thank Bravo for all the memories. ...Thank you to the cast for all of the memories," she said, implying that she's ready to move on.

Andy Cohen said goodbye by calling her "an icon of the genre."

"She is a gif and catchphrase machine,' Cohen, shared.

"In 11 years of #WWHL, Nene has been our most frequent guest, and she is always A BLAST.

"Nene nicknamed me Buttercup the first day we met, and still calls me that today."

"Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA," he said.

"I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will," he wrote before signing off as Buttercup.

It was nothing but praise from a spokesperson for Bravo in a statement to People.

"We wish Nene all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta," they told the outlet.

"She's been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she'll hold the peach again."

This is not the first time Leakes has exited the series, having previously exited for Season 9, but returning the following year as a full housewife.

However, there has been months of speculation about whether Leakes would be a part of the 13th season.

