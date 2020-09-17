Raised by Wolves: HBO Max Announces Fate of Ridley Scott Drama

The sun will not be setting on HBO Max's Raised by Wolves.

The streamer has handed out an early Season 2 renewal to the Ridley Scott-produced sci-fi drama, which premiered earlier this month.

Raised by Wolves had a long road to the screen, initially being picked up by TNT straight-to-series in 2018.

But with WarnerMedia owned cable networks scaling back scripted series and focusing on the world of streaming, the series was announced as a HBO Max original earlier this year.

The streamer, however, notes that the series has been a resounding success and has grown its audience nearly 50 percent week-over-week since it bowed on September 3.

If you're looking for raw viewership stats, then you're out of luck:

HBO Max does not release those type of statistics for its shows.

That being said, HBO Max states that the series is their #1 performing original since the streamer launched in May.

"When I think of Raised by Wolves, I think of artistry; artistry in crafting a compelling storyline, artistry in the out-of-this-world production design, special effects and cinematography, artistry in our actor’s portrayals of these memorable characters, and artistry attached to the legendary work of Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski and our phenomenal crew,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max.

"This chart-topping series beautifully weaves together Ridley’s hallmarks of sci-fi and horror while offering fans one of the most original storylines they’ve seen in some time. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for season two."

“Being a dyed-in-the-wool advertising man, I was knocked out by the extraordinary campaign done by HBO Max marketing, which conveyed the ambitious storyline in such a provocative and tactile manner, and deftly positioned our first season of Raised by Wolves as a “must watch” show. It must have been a notable challenge to selectively plumb the riches In Aaron’s storylines. We were even happier that audiences have responded so enthusiastically,” said Ridley Scott.

“We are already deep into the “layers” of season 2, as Aaron has begun to shape what we think will be another brilliant season to inspire the imagination.”

Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet.

As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Scott serves as an executive producer on the series and directed the first two episodes, marking his television series directorial debut for American audiences.

The series was created by Aaron Guzikowski, acclaimed writer and visionary behind the highly lauded film, Prisoners.

In addition to Collin and Salim, Raised by Wolves stars Winta McGrath (Aloft, Red Dog: True Blue), Niamh Algar (The Virtues, Calm With Horses), Jordan Loughran (The Infiltrator, Emerald City), Matias Varela (Narcos, Point Break), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones, The Ghost), Ethan Hazzard (The Long Song, Damned), Aasiya Shah (Call the Midwife, Unforgotten) Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One, Maleficent 2), and Travis Fimmel (Vikings).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.