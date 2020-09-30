The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Pleads with Andrew Lincoln - Be With Us For the End!

With the news that The Walking Dead is concluding after its upcoming 11th season, fans have started to ponder which characters could return for the zombie drama's last hurrah.

Andrew Lincoln was the original lead of the series, but he left the role of Rick Grimes during The Walking Dead Season 9.

While fans have been vocal about wanting him back for The Walking Dead Season 11, it seems that Norman Reedus also wants him back.

Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon, opened up about asking him to return in a recent chat with Radio Times.

"You know, I was teasing him the other day on the phone. I was like, 'You're coming back for this last season, right?'"

"He's like, 'Uh...' you know, he won't say anything. He won't commit. But it's very Andrew Lincoln to try to pull a fast one on me. So I don't know. I have no idea. I literally don't know. I wish I knew."

"I have a big mouth, so they probably wouldn't tell me!"

Indeed, bringing Rick back into the fold would help bring the series to a close, but it may complicate matters because a trilogy of movies focusing on what happened to the character after his exit from the series are in the works.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know he was presumed dead after blowing up the bridge.

Instead, he was saved by Jadis and taken away by the helicopter people.

Michonne and others held on to hope that Rick survived, and Michonne got confirmation of it during The Walking Dead Season 10 before Danai Gurira went on a mission to find her long lost lover.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the movies are not moving along as planned, but they are still said to be in the works, so that's a positive.

While The Walking Dead is ending, Carol and Daryl will still be around, thanks to their new spinoff that was picked up when the end date for the main series was announced.

A fourth spinoff, an anthology series, was also recently announced.

Do you think Andrew Lincoln should return to the main series?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.