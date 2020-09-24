TV Ratings: The Masked Singer Returns to Series Lows, Still Tops Night

It was a battle of the reality series on Wednesday night, and while The Masked Singer earned a victory, it was way down.

The Masked Singer Season 4 debuted with 5.4 million viewers and a 1.4 rating in the demo.

Last season, the series averaged 8.6 million viewers and a 2.4 rating, so these numbers are way down.

I Can See Your Voice launched out of The Masked Singer with 4.5 million viewers and a 1.1 rating, winning its slot in the demo.

Over on CBS, Big Brother was unaffected in the face of stiffer competition, delivering 4 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating.

Love Island hit a season high in the demo with a 0.6 rating and 1.9 million total viewers.

48 Hours: Suspicion closed the night for CBS with 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Over on NBC, the season finale of America's Got Talent did 6.3 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, hitting a multi-week high for the fading reality series.

The 100 had its penultimate episode on The CW, but the series is going out with a whimper.

It had 569,000 total viewers and a paltry 0.1 rating in the demo, while Coroner had 707,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

ABC ducked the competition with an airing of Guardians of the Galaxy, which had 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Despite having some new content, the broadcast networks are suffering.

In the absennce of content, viewers have moved to other methods of watching shows, and my colleague, Carissa Pavlica, discusses that in Will Broadcast Survive COVID-19? We're Skeptical.

What did you watch on Wednesday night?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.