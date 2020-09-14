Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did the truth about who killed Ghost really come to light?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 2, Tasha's life was in danger when she learned that people close to Ghost wanted revenge. 

Wake Up Call - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 2

On the day of her deceased husband's funeral, Tasha had to come to terms with her past, and look to the future. 

Meanwhile, Tariq got caught up in a bad deal that could change everything. 

Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Davis: Hey, we need you to deliver his eulogy tomorrow. And blow his ass up.
Tariq: With him right there in the ground?
Davis: It's his legacy or your Mom's life, kid? Get some balls.

Paula: So, your husband was Ghost? The FEDS could never prove that.
Tasha: Yes. My husband, James St. Patrick, was Ghost. A criminal, kingpin, drug dealing motherfucker. Tommy, too.

