Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did the truth about who killed Ghost really come to light?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 2, Tasha's life was in danger when she learned that people close to Ghost wanted revenge.

On the day of her deceased husband's funeral, Tasha had to come to terms with her past, and look to the future.

Meanwhile, Tariq got caught up in a bad deal that could change everything.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.