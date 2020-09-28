Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 32 Episode 1

Did Mr. Burns find out the tricks of the trade?

On The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 1, the fearless leader of the nuclear power plant went undercover with Homer and the gang.

His aim was to learn how the employees felt about certain things in the workplace.

Unfortunately, most of them were too critical about the place.

Meanwhile, a lot of big changes plagued the Simpsons.

