When Calls the Heart: Christmas Canceled, But There's a Hook!

It will be a Christmas like no other for fans of Hallmark's When Calls the Heart.

The beloved series will not be airing its typical Christmas special in 2020, confirming what we've all been thinking:

2020 is the worst.

The series has aired Holiday-themed specials every year since 2015, and while production on the show's eighth season resumed some time ago, viewers will not be returning to Coal Valley this Christmas.

Boo! Hiss!

While fans are understandably up in arms about the surprising announcement, Hallmark has confirmed it will be doing something to make it right for everyone.

"While we weren’t able to complete a Christmas movie this year, we heard you and have added 2 new episodes this coming season and a special surprise on Christmas Day," the company wrote in response to a fan on Twitter.

Two more episodes will help fill the void in some way, but without all the Holiday cheer we've come to expect from Coal Valley, it's a bitter pill to swallow.

As for the special Christmas surprise? It will probably be a trailer for When Calls the Heart Season 8, and possibly a premiere date.

Then again, we live in a pro-Zoom world, so it could be some of our favorite cast members uniting to spend some time together over the festive period.

That would work.

Fans have not been impressed by the decision to nix the Christmas special, with many taking to social media to air their thoughts on the matter.

"Wait... What? No #WCTH Christmas special? Awww, such a 2020 bummer. Thank you to the cast and crew for all that you are doing in such a difficult year," said one fan.

"Oh I'm sad! I always look forward to the Christmas special," said another fan, who added, "Hope the surprise on Christmas day is Season 8 will start in January instead of February."

We're right there with you!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.