90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 17 Review: Bris-fully Ignorant

It felt like everyone was in a high stakes game of tug-o-war.

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 17, Bini and Ari were in a tug of war over all things Avi, Kenny and Armando were going back and forth with their different parenting styles, and Brittany and Yazan were determining who sacrificed the most in their relationship.

But Jenny and Sumit got some positive news for a change.

Sumit's path toward divorce has been neverending, arduous, and costly. It's also complicated, and the more we hear about what was going on with his wife, the crazier everything is.

At some point, she filed some charges against him, and it would have cost even more money, and her disparaging his name and character reflected poorly on his family and ruined the little relationship she had with them.

Sumit has a lot on his plate battling his wife in court, obtaining enough money to pay off for the divorce, marrying Jenny, and trying to get his parents to accept that.

But despite his nerves and fears, the courts dropped the charges, and he only has to focus on the $10,000 he has to pay to be free of this woman for good.

It's one less thing Sumit and Jenny have to worry about, but they still have an uphill battle. Nevertheless, it was nice to see this couple win. They so rarely do.

And the chemistry between them is still going strong based on their long, sleepless nights filled with sexytimes. Jenny and Sumit have quite a story, but there's no doubting the love they have for one another.

Of all the couples on this franchise, they're the most genuine.

Kenny and Armando are convincing in their love for one another too. But they're not without their issues at times.

It was adorable to see this new family settle into their life together, and little Hannah is the most precious little munchkin in existence. Don't you just want to squeeze her cheeks?

She's a total princess, which is why you can understand Armando spoiling her so much. In addition to being the only child, her mother passed away, and for the longest time, it was just Armando and Hannah.

She's his world, and she has him wrapped around her finger. Kenny, of course, took notice of this while they spent the day together.

Pretty much anything Hannah asked Armando for, he gave her.

Kenny isn't used to that because of his experience running a tight ship many years ago while raising four children on his own. Kenny and Armando have totally different parenting styles.

It's interesting how their age difference and culture can come up in different ways, and this is another case of it. Things have changed a great deal since Kenny raised a seven-year-old.

And raising multiple kids at once is different than an only child, and that's before you factor in the loss of a parent.

Armando was defensive about Kenny questioning his parenting, and it's true Kenny is a stepfather now, so he needs to have a say in things as well.

They need a transition period to work out those kinks. However, once again, Kenny's ignorance of the language continues to be an issue.

Kenny should've devoted some time to learn at least conversational Spanish, and he regrets it every now and then when he can't do something. How can he expect to share a role in raising Hannah when he can't even speak to her in Spanish?

If Armando has to work on relinquishing control, then Kenny needs to suck it up and take some Spanish classes, and I'm glad Armando told him as much.

Kenny's comment about how it would be easier if Hannah learned English is a cop-out when he's in Mexico where Spanish is the first language.

Time to put on your Big Boy pants, Kenny. Ahora mismo, Papi.

Armando is tired of feeling like he's raising two children. But alas, Kenmando and Hannah are the cutest.

And so is baby Avi. Ariela got her way on the baby's name, and you could tell Bini compromised on it so he could get Avi baptized.

Ari is a lot to deal with, and she hasn't been the most favored person this season, but damn if I wasn't sympathizing with her often during this installment.

Usually, Ari is insistent on getting her way, and Bini has to kowtow to her every whim and request.

However, Bini and his family threw way too much at Ari. Amazingly, she didn't snap.

The hospital visit by all of the Aunties was awkward as hell. Ari had major abdominal surgery, and the baby was like a day old.

She was exhausted, and you could see it in her eyes, but all Bini's family wanted to know was if she was baptizing the baby. Who wants seven strangers in the room staring at you and speaking a language you can't understand?

They're very forceful about their beliefs, and there's ample time for baptism, so I don't understand why they needed to hound her hours after she had the baby.

She managed to buy herself time by looking exhausted and the aunties taking pity on her, but it got stranger from there.

On the one hand, as a new mom, it's not surprising that Ari would flip out about not having a car seat and tell Bini to walk the baby to their apartment while she took the cab.

She's super protective of this tiny human she just had. On the other hand, sometimes it's crazy to think that car seats for babies have only been a thing for a few decades. Our parents and theirs didn't go home in a car seat.

Hell, I still remember sitting in the front seat as a child before they put the age and weight requirement out there.

Ari's behavior was understandable, though, and so was her reaction to the goat slaughter in front of their apartment. It's like Bini went from Ari resisting his culture at every turn to Bini turning it up to 1000 and giving her culture shock.

Of all the welcome home gifts one can receive, a bunch of people killing a goat in front of you is not high on the list of expectations.

And then people were filing in to see the baby, and Ari felt like an exhibit at the zoo. Of course, everything got worse when they went to the hospital and was wavering on Avi getting circumcised.

I do understand where part of it was that she's Jewish, and they perform Bris ceremonies. Ari is confusing, though.

She admitted that she would rather have a surgeon cut because it is a surgical procedure. But she also didn't want it done at all because of it being a needless procedure, and she didn't want her son to resent her for the decision.

But she also holds her faith in such high regard that wouldn't she have held a bris ceremony anyway if she was in the States?

It felt more as if she was resisting anything Christian Orthodox inflicted upon her. She reasoned her way through why a Baptism is stupid and unnecessary to her.

But if she viewed it as something insignificant, then why does she resist it so hard when she knows how important it is to Bini? It feels like Ari flat out can't handle an interfaith relationship.

Both of them feel as though their way is the only method of doing something, and it leads to a constant clash.

Bini was more forceful than he's ever been so far during this installment, so Ari's resistance in many ways made sense. They are nowhere near compatible.

But they at least have a shot at staying together, whereas Brittany and Yazan do not.

What is the truth? They both have completely different stories about their relationship and what's happening between them.

Brittany is having a grand old time in Florida. She went there after Chicago instead of going back to Jordan. She also got her divorce finalized, but she didn't tell Yazan about it.

Yazan said that he got into an argument with his father, and he was kicked out and fired. He also said that he was homeless and unemployed for a bit, but Brittany wasn't responding to his calls much or sympathetic to his situation.

However, Brittany is making it out to seem as though she told Yazan to become an independent man.

She claims she needed him to find work and an apartment for them to live, and that he needs to pay for her ticket to get there to show that he's made these changes.

She also said that she paid for her trips to Jordan and everything while there every time. But Yazan previously stated otherwise.

Who is telling the truth here?

Maybe the truth of their relationship lies somewhere in the middle.

It still doesn't sit right that Brittany hoped to get Yazan away from his family. She enforces her American standards and expectations upon him in his home country, but she spazzes out if he requests she accommodate his faith and culture.

Brittany and Yazan are confusing.

Deavan and Jihoon are awkward to watch when we already know their fate. Devan accompanying Jihoon to his job at the cell phone store was strange, and then she kept giving her input all of the time, and it was bizarre.

The worst part about it was when she asked the owner if they sold stolen phones. She spilled Jihoon's past criminal history, but what would've happened if Jihoon hadn't disclosed that?

It sounds like his boss didn't know about Jihoon's history with stolen phones. While he didn't seem upset about it, Deavan could've cost Jihoon his job if the guy got upset over that detail.

And Deavan doesn't understand why Jihoon can't work anywhere else, but maybe she overstepped too much. On the flip side, she had a point about Jihoon learning more skills to enhance his job opportunities.

The two of them's decision to have a wedding (that probably never happened) was weird enough, but then, it became a whole thing when Deavan expected an American-style wedding in Korea.

Deavan was not getting the wedding of her dreams with Jihoon's parents booking a hall that only gave them an hour for the event.

Maybe Deavan should've taken the reins early on, or she should maybe do it now. But it still doesn't sound as if she'll get what she dreams of if Koreans don't expect to be at a reception for multiple hours.

Over to you, 90 Day Fanatics. Did you sympathize with Ari? Who do you believe more, Yazan or Brittany? Hit the comments below.

