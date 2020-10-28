Artem Chigvintsev Speaks Out After Carrie Ann Inaba Awards Him and Kaitlyn Bristowe A Low Score on DWTS

Artem Chigvintesv and Kaitlyn Bristowe killed it on the dancefloor on Monday night, but not everyone felt the same way.

Carrie Ann Inaba, one of the trio of judges, was unimpressed with the performance, and claimed that Bristowe "gave up" during the performance.

Carrie Ann awarded them a paltry score of 7 out of 10, while Derek Hough went with a score of 8, and Bruno Tonioli thought it was worthy of a 9.

Fans took to social media in the immediate aftermath to criticize Inaba's low score, and Chigvintsev is now speaking out about it.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, he admitted he felt like the performance was for more deserving of a higher score.

“My thought, No. 1 is, does content of the dance not count anymore? Because it’s weird to me when we supposedly have to pursue a certain type of dance," he said.

"I’m not going to speak of any specific couples, but I feel like, is there some kind of a standard now what dance should look like, or what it shouldn’t? I feel like it just kinda goes left and right. There’s definitely inconsistency."

“It’s not enough explanation to give a low mark,” Artem added.

“You can say, ‘It wasn’t my favorite but I can appreciate that you’ve done a hell of a lot of work,’ and, ‘You’ve done an incredible dance because the content of this dance was actually really on a high level.’ So I can understand that. But saying, like, ‘I don’t feel it.’ To me, it’s kind of like, well, this is not about feelings for you, you know? This is not about that.”

Bristowe, for her part, opened up about the score after the show in an interview with People.

"I’m starting to believe that it wasn’t just me. I came off and so many people were like, 'What? I don’t remember that,' " she said.

"So people aren’t just sugarcoating it for me, because I want the feedback."

"I want to know if that’s what people saw. But to hear her say that, my soul was crushed, because I feel like this was one of the dances where I went out there and was like, 'I’m going to hit this so hard and I’m not giving up.'"

What are your thoughts on all of the drama?

Do you think the score of 7 was right, or should it have been higher?

Hit the comments.

DWTS airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.