Batwoman Unveils First Look at Javicia Leslie in New Batsuit

Javicia Leslie will be debuting as The CW's new Batwoman in 2021, and now we have our first look at the redesigned Batsuit for Leslie's character, Ryan Wilder.

The new outfit will arrive on the show with Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3, but Leslie will make her debut on Batwoman Season 2 Episode 1.

As previously reported, it will be Kate Kane's batsuit being used for the first two episodes of Batwoman Season 2.

“I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment,” Leslie said in a statement when The CW dropped the new stills.

“I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”

“Ryan’s journey starts from a place of ‘What can this Batsuit do for me?’ But it’s not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City,” said executive producer Caroline Dries.

“As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively."

"This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.’ Maya Mani sent me her drawings and I loved it. The wig was something we never perfected in season one, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take."

"Javicia and I saw various prototypes of styles and red ombres, and at one point we were trading our own iPad-doodled versions. Janice translated that into what we are looking at now. When I see it, I smile. It makes me feel inspired.”

“I was asked by Caroline Dries to design a Batsuit that was unique to the character of Ryan Wilder; as she is a highly skilled fighter, encapsulating her raw, athletic, and passionate nature was imperative,” said Mani.

“As Batwoman, Javicia Leslie not only brings a fresh perspective, but physical strength to the role. It was important for the new suit to define Javicia’s commanding presence while showcasing her athleticism and allowing her the freedom to express the physical nature of Batwoman, all while looking ultra-cool in the process!”

Batwoman Season 2 is set to launch in January on The CW.

