Charmed Star Sarah Jeffery Slams Original Series Stars Over 'Pathetic' Criticism

Sarah Jeffery, who stars on The CW's reboot of Charmed, has hit out at the stars of the original series.

Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, who appeared on the original series, took questions from fans in a live video earlier this month.

One of the questions from fans was about how the OG series had been removed from Netflix.

Combs said that "when you search for [the show on Netflix], they want you to find the new Charmed and not the old people."

McGowan added that the reboot "sucks."

“I haven’t seen it, I can’t say that. I’ve never seen it,” McGowan said to a laughing Combs, later adding:

“I’m happy that people have jobs. But it can still suck.”

Jeffery caught wind of the brewing tension and took to Twitter to call the two stars out.

"You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss," Jeffery wrote in her first tweet, adding:

"But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way."

"I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all."

Combs has been vocal about not being happy about the series being rebooted without the original cast, writing in 2018:

Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work.

Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.

For her part, McGowan was more supportive when the series was announced.

“I wish nothing but the best for the new female actors whose careers hopefully will be launched by this show into something long and prosperous,” she wrote on Instagram in 2018.

What are your thoughts on the comments from both parties?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.