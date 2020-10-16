Charmed's Shannen Doherty Weighs in on Old vs. New Feud

Unlike her former Charmed co-stars, Shannen Doherty has nothing but nice things to say about The CW's reboot.

Doherty has shared her praise for the show just days after Sarah Jeffery called out original stars Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan for their comments about the remake of the series.

Doherty played Prue Halliwell on the first three seasons of the original series, and said in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that she finds the reboot to be positive.

"What's old is new...and I think it’s wonderful a new generation can connect with three strong, powerful women, not to mention the many jobs the show provides," Doherty said.

This is not the first time Doherty has spoken positively about the new take on the series.

"I'm intrigued by the idea that a new generation might be comforted, inspired like all you were. Charmed helped us all in some way," the actress wrote on Twitter when it was first announced.

The CW announced their reboot of Charmed in 2018, an update of the 1998-2006 series, and revealed it would star Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock and Melonie Diaz as a new group of witches.

A rift between the old and new cast intensified earlier this week when Jeffery spoke out about a video in which Combs and McGowan made it clear they were not fond of the show.

McGowan said it "sucked," while Combs laughed.

"You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way," Jeffery shared on Twitter.

"I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all," Jeffery added.

McGowan responded to Jeffery on Wednesday in condescending fashion.

"Dear Sarah Jeffery, I honestly had no idea who you were til you tweeted,” McGowan wrote in her post. “I have been too busy fighting monsters & fighting for a massive Cultural Reset to notice who's in the reboot. "

Absolutely nothing to do with race, that's quite a stretch you took. I'm beyond glad any WOC has a well paying job. Hell yes to that. I'm sure you are a great actress."

She continued: "'My quibble (google it) is about execs & producers & @wb network trading on years of my work & name in such a cynical and obvious way - a money grab to cash in on the Charmed name."

"I do not care that they remade it, I have far bigger things I'm dealing with. I do not nor will I watch a show I disagree with on principle."

Combs responded earlier in the week, saying via Twitter that she doesn't appreciate "derogatory accusations of a person's character."

"That's some bulls---. And a lot of it. Clearly," Combs wrote via Twitter.

"People speaking, excuse me, typing, derogatory accusations of a person's character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey."

